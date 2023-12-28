Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is making headlines over her sons’ savings in different piggy banks

The movie star shared videos online of the moment they broke her children’s piggy banks to see what was inside it

The crisp naira and dollar notes that fell out of the broken boxes left the young boys excited, and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has taught her sons the benefits of saving, and she took to social media to showcase the teachable moment to fans.

Taking to her Snapchat page, the movie star shared videos showing the moment she, with the help of her maids, broke her sons’ piggy banks.

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels breaks her sons' piggy banks. Photos: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina’s sons stood around excitedly as the content of the piggy banks were poured on their rug. Crisp naira and dollar notes started to fall out of the broken boxes as the maids tried to gather the cash.

The actress’ sons were excited to see the money they had saved and they started to jump around and play in the little pile of cash on the floor.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels breaks her sons’ piggy banks, flaunts naira and dollars

The video of the amount of money Regina’s kids were able to save raised a series of comments from Nigerians on social media. Read some of them below:

_chic_queenn:

“I believe maybe they get cash gifts from friends and visitors and unlike our parents who used to collect ours from us back then , she encourages them to save … I think it’s a good thing.”

miraclesmart2222:

“Una put money for koko yourself still come remove am on your kids name just to chase clouts? Haaa wahala”

faith__artistry:

“Even the Naira notes are only the new ones.”

westdbarber:

“Make that aunty no use laugh pick this boy money o.”

elnino908:

“The savings even shock the kids…dem be like mum when we begin Dey save all these money.”

flourish2084:

“This is commendable I will teach my kids how to save from early age.”

veeystitches_fashion:

“What are these rich kids saving for.”

otorroseline:

“Rich people dey save too.”

official_kikis_collections:

“This kid's get money pass some adult. ”

King_solange:

“If you like don’t teach your kids how to save, haters!”

classie_luxury:

“Poor man pikin go think say na clout .”

cash_d_r_i_v_e_:

“This one na Staged savings.”

kajotoni_ore:

“Small kolo wey I take save, nah me use broom stick rob my thing nah who Dey alive they save, we go again next year.”

sophiacrown:

“Nawa ooo, Ned no dey find new wife, just asking for my neighbor.”

Nigerians fight each other over Regina Daniels' use of English

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels gave a couple of Nigerians a tough time over her use of tenses in a post she made recently.

The movie star shared a video of herself in light makeup as she captured the moment she was going out with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reflecting on the challenging week she had experienced, the mum of two disclosed that she had hardly enjoyed sufficient rest over the past few days.

Source: Legit.ng