A trending video has captured an African mother attempting to transform dirty naira notes into mint

The video, posted by her daughter, has left viewers amazed and questioning if there was a secret method to revamp currency

The mother's unique money-washing technique has captivated online audiences that eagerly awaited the result

In a TikTok video that has taken social media by storm, a young lady shared her mother's unconventional method of cleaning and revitalising old Nigerian naira notes.

The video shared by @tega_ovie on TikTok showed the mother meticulously washing 200 naira notes, to turn them into mint condition.

Nigerian woman washes naira notes Photo credit: @tegaovie/TikTok, Obiageli Adaeze Okaro/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with the story. Photo used for illustration only.

Video of woman washing naira notes trends

The daughter expressed her astonishment, emphasising the incredible outcome that awaited viewers.

She wrote;

“African Mothers will not cease to amaze me. She's washing the money to turn the old note to mint. And it actually worked wait for the result. You'll be blown away.”

As the video progresses, viewers are captivated by the mother's determination to restore the naira notes to their former glory.

The anticipation builds as the notes undergo a thorough washing process. Finally, the moment of truth arrives, and the once-dirty notes are revealed in their mint condition.

Reactions trail video of woman washing naira notes

The transformation has left viewers in awe with many expressing their disbelief over the situation.

Many questioned whether this money-washing technique was the secret method to revamp currency.

Michael said:

“Ahn, because I allowed you to lie to me, you want to finish me with lies.”

D_Dunnee W said:

“Una dey revamp money.”

@oyoyo commented:

“Money laundry.”

TJ commented:

“Dey play.”

@jsmehair reacted;

“Did you revamp the money?”

Thatgirlmandy said:

"Are we baby?" "Are they putting feeder in our mouth" in bob risky's voice (a cause why??”

@Big Rukylex@d said:

“Are we mumu?”

@akisd47 reacted:

“What do you actually take us for.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerians begin wash challenge over new Naira

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the viral video made by a lady Chinazo under her Twitter name fluffy Naz stating that the new naira note colour fades, a number of similar and counter-videos have emerged on the internet.

In the video, she claimed that her sister forgot the redesigned N500 banknote in her pocket and washed it.

According to her, the 500 Naira note colour faded when it eventually dried. Her tweet on Twitter has so far been viewed by 776.8 persons and 2,575 retweets.

