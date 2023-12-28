To end 2023 in style, Legit.ng organised a poll for our readers to vote for their preferred celebrities in the entertainment industry across different niche

For the Social Media Star of the Year award for X, formerly Twitter, skit maker Mr Macaroni, medic Aproko Doctor, and popular social media commenter Daniel Regha made the nomination list

After the voting exercise, Mr Macaroni clinched the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award in the Social Media Star of the Year category on X

Beyond the entertainment industry, some individuals used their voices and influence on social media this year.

From hilarious skits to activism, teaching important medical lessons through humour and putting people in their places, celebrities or not, 2023 saw the rise and dominance of different stars on social media, particularly X, formerly Twitter.

As 2023 draws to a close, Legit.ng organised its Readers Choice Awards to allow fans to vote for their favourite stars.

Mr Macaroni, Daniel Regha and Aproko Doctor make nomination list

The nominees for the Social Media Star of the Year on X, formerly Twitter, are Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, known for his hilarious skits and activism; medical doctor Chinonso Egemba, popularly called Aproko Doctor and popular Twitter troll/commentator Daniel Regha.

How did Legit.ng readers vote?

Mr Macaroni emerged as the winner of the category by a wide margin, leading with 60% of the total votes, followed by Aproko Doctor, who couldn't keep up with just 27%.

Last on the list was Daniel Regha, who had 13%.

