Veteran Nollywood actress Funke Akindele was recently faced with marriage pressure from an online troll

The movie star clapped back at the troll who tried to taunt her for not being a married woman

Akindele’s response to the hater amused many Nigerians, and they dropped their funny reactions online

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele’s recent exchange with an online troll over marriage has caught the attention of netizens.

Just recently, on Twitter (X), a tweep identified as @ModukpeMugabe had taunted the movie star for not having a husband.

According to the troll, the actress of A Tribe Called Judah is getting old, and she should try to get married again in the coming year.

The X user wrote:

“This year try and remarry u are getting old.”

Funke Akindele blasts troll telling her to remarry

Shortly after the troll’s tweet dropped, Funke Akindele fired back with a short and single reply. She thanked the hater for being a wedding planner.

See their exchange below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele blasts troll telling her to remarry

The exchange between Funke Akindele and the troll who taunted her for being unmarried soon trended online and it amused many Nigerians. A number of them were pleased with the Nollywood star’s response.

Read some of their comments below:

lulusmooth:

“Marry for what again, did she tell you she need marriage certificate to travel out or for work.”

fabmum_lifestyle:

“Wedding planner isonu.”

chubbycheeki:

“Some of you act like they didn’t give you home training just because we are on this social media space…… minding your business should be part of home training ozwor!!!”

mizkimoraprecious:

“I love her response .”

dammyfashionista:

“The way some people intrude into the privacy of others is an eyesore. That person should be ashamed.”

chikaeluchie:

“Does marriage stop people from Aging ,I am asking for my entire kindred ?????”

afro_nikita:

“She sabi reply these people .”

hesachair:

“Her answer burst my head .”

Chocolatytemi_:

“Some of you really have audacity mtchewww.”

