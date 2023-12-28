Sophia Momodu, and her daughter Imade Adeleke have done their Christmas photoshoot

Mother and daughter both wore red dresses and posed in lovely ways for their pictures

The pictures were made into a collage and Imade clutched some red flowers while she posed in the pictures

Sophia Momodu, one of Davido's baby mamas, and her daughter, Imade Adeleke did their Christmas photo shoot in their red dress.

Unlike other celebrities who have been adorning Christmas pyjamas, Momodu decided to opt for a beautiful red dress with her daughter.

Sophia Momodu and Imade stun in Christmas photo shoot. Photo credit @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, she wished the good people in her life compliment of the season.

Imade took pictures with red flowers

In the picture collage, Imade held some red flowers which matched her red dress and posed with them.

This development is coming a few days after Imade wrote a note that her father was not there when she needed him.

Sophia Momodu also had often complained about Davido's behaviour to her and her daughter and at one point, she said the singer was dead to her.

See their Christmas pictures here:

Fans react to the picture collage made by Davido's babymama

Reactions have trailed the photo shoot done by Sophia Momodu and her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@princessalice_benji:

"Adorable, beauteous, classy! Eloquent, fantastic, gorgeous, A1 first-rate admirable, intelligent, radiant fabulous, good-looking baby girl you're growing up so fast! And looking more like your daddy a lot! #you're your daddy twins for real!! Ain't no lie."

@the_omotayo':

"Princess imade."

@ashabis_bite:

"Beautiful Princess Imade."

@tamara551love:

"Merry Christmas and Prosperous New year."

@adebolaolayinka:

"Love you Imade."

@misanemiko:

"My favorite angel."

@sophiamomodu_is_iconic:

"God's favorite, you are loved."

@adeolaadeyekunoladipo:

"@davido pls we want to see Imade too on your story plssssss."

@inspireimpact23:

"My dear @realimadeadeleke as long that God is right there by your side you will always smile. The world loves you and we pray for God's protection over your life. Merry Christmas cutie. You are growing into a beautiful young lady. God bless you."

@iamemerald_muller:

"@thesophiamomodu hope you are happy with the comments that’s all you have wanted instead of people of people commenting beautiful and pass they now want to make the child feel pity cos you want the world to feel Davido is not living up his responsibility anyways all i can see a bright beautiful child."

Sophia Momodu returns to social media

Legit.ng had reported that Sophia took a break from social media and she announced her arrival with lovely pictures.

She took a break for eight weeks and posted pictures where she made it known that it was only love that could get her.

Fans took to the comment section to react to her post.

