Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu celebrated Christmas in style with his all-white star-studded party

Following the celebrity trend, the businessman shared photos of his wife and children on his Instagram page

While some netizens gushed over the family, others noted how simple they looked, taunting some girls obsessed with bone-straight hair

Despite his status and wealth, Tony Elumelu and his family keep serving minimalistic goals.

The billionaire businessman who recently threw a star-studded all-white party in Lagos celebrated Christmas with his wife and kids and shared photos online.

Tony Elumelu's family dressed in simple traditional outfits. Photo credit: @tonyelumelu

Source: Instagram

Elumelu's five daughters wore two pieces made from simple, breathable fabrics, while his twin sons wore matching red shirts and black pants.

His wife rocked a simple kaftan, and the businessman, who danced with Genevieve Nnaji during the all-white party, wore a red shirt and white pants to match.

He captioned the post:

"Merry Christmas from the Elumelus."

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Tony Elumelu and family

Read some of the comments sighted on the billionaire's post below:

bouff_boy_:

"Billionaire daughter no do frontal ooo, but you see your life."

aviationenergy:

"Humble billionaires."

obi_cubana:

"Merry Christmas nwoke!"

johnheavens1:

"You see frontal for any of them head ??"

generalskubex

"These ones no know if country hard or not. I’m happy for y’all."

golden_ike_:

"None of these ladies here wear BoneStraight oo. You wey your papa no even get bicycle you no go let person son rest because say he no buy you hair."

gracefullola:

"Beautiful. Merry Christmas to the Elumelus."

ultimate_nick:

"When should in-laws start applying?"

_adedayo_vic:

"B straight no Dey there head oo hope say you dey see."

