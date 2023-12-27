Israel DMW, the logistics assistant for the renowned singer Davido, spurred emotions with his heartfelt appreciation towards the artist

The entertainment hype man mentioned that his boss provided him the opportunity to tour twenty European countries this year

The Benin-born socialite conveyed his gratitude to Davido through his social media platform, revealing a Schengen visa was added to the list

Popular Nigerian singer Davido's logistic assistant, Israel Afeare, best known as Israel DMW, sent a heartfelt thank-you message to his boss as the year ends for the opportunity to tour 20 cities in Europe.

The entertainment hype man took to social media to express his in-depth gratitude to the DMW boss.

Isreal DMW thanks his boss Davido for being able to travel to 20 European countries Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

He revealed how his boss had granted him a Schengen visa and offered him the chance to visit twenty different European countries.

Israel DMW expressed his eternal gratitude for everything he had done for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See his post below

Netizens react to Isreal DMW’s appreciation post

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

official_warrifinestchic:

"All I see is a Man that love so hard and a Loyal Friend too …I pray their Friendship to last longer Iseee."

benybentz:

"This guy will end up not doing anything meaningful for himself. He doesn't even have a kid but him oga de born everyday. I just hope he won't regret it when he gets old."

alkotowiy_a:

"Some people wey de complain about his loyalty de do more than him to their pastors and nothing to their pockets."

thecoporatewoman:

"A thankful person who always shows appreciation will continue to receive more; sometimes even more than he or she deserves."

mhizspears:

"So happy for Israel, he deserves it, he is so loyal and loyalty is an expensive commodity these days."

ndzika:

"To all the the entitled ones that are busy saying won't he thank him in private yen yen yen, ask yourselves, what exactly does Isreal do for Davido? Davido can function well without him and yet he keeps him around and takes care of his bills, travels with him all expense paid! Maybe you have a soft life or your are super talented to fell this entitled or you are just a spoiled entitled brat that hasn't seen real life yet, you can't tell or dictate how Isreal should be grateful to Davido."

valnessa12:

"Na wetin woman be wan spoil be this."

ownersoftomorrow:

"What ever is said about isrealdmw on his obidience is true. But he actually can’t write or speak like a graduate shaaaa."

Alleged DMs of Isreal DMW getting wooed by ladies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting screenshots of messages some ladies allegedly sent to Davido's logistic manager as they tried to woo him.

The attempts to woo Isreal came amidst his marital woes with his young wife, Sheila.

Isreal, in a bid to prove that he is such a hotcake, took to social media to flaunt the countless messages he has received from females already wooing him.

Source: Legit.ng