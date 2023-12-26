Famous Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman has sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out renowned Afrobeats star Wizkid out

In the trending video, Verydarkman revealed that Wizkid used one of his trademarked slang, "Don't Play", in one of his new songs off the EP Soundman 2

He noted in his viral video that he wants Wizkid to pay him $50k (N38m) for using his slang with his permission

Outspoken social media activist and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has created a massive stir online after a clip of him calling out music superstar Wizkid went viral.

Verydarkman, in a post on his page, noted that Wizkid used one of his slang words, "Don't Play," in his new song, Diamond.

Activist Verydarkman calls out Wizkid over the usage of his slang, "Don't Play", and demands compensation. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The social media activist revealed that the slang Wizkid Ayo used, which he coined, was trademarked and shouldn't be used without permission.

Wizkid used the word "Don't Play" in the third track of his new EP, Soundman Vol.2.

Verydarkman demands for $50k damages from Wizkid

Verydarkman, in his viral video, demanded that Wizkid compensate him for using his slang without his due permission.

He suggested that he get paid $50k. However, VDM's demands met a steep outrage, especially from Wizkid FC, who trolled him for asking for money.

Watch VDM's video calling out Wizkid

Reactions trail Verydarkman's video calling out Wizkid

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@best_in_beautie:

"Ode how don’t play take be ur phrase. This guy and clout hug each other."

@tufab:

"How e take be your phrase . Don’t Play wey people dy use tire and na even title of many songs. Hisss."

@chy0msss:

"This guy irritates me so much . Keep my baby out of your d#rty mouth."

@king__mitchy:

"Oga leave wizkid alone , all these your things no concern wizkid."

@alexjofima:

"This guy talks like metro too much,did anybody tell him that?"

@jeffryprettypretty:

"As you don use Davido trend finish, no try think say you go fit use big wiz, cos e no go work."

@officialv2roskey:

"He always finds all the wrong corners of his house to make videos. Look at his ceiling."

@baskabasoundz:

"Why can’t people see that he is Joking…. I hate social media for real. Why can’t you people just come here, Have fun and Spread Love. Everything no be fight."

@iam_kachiucheagwu:

"This guy is fcking smart. I wanted to comment until I saw he has trademarked the phrase. Bros, Wizkid Dey owe you funds abeg."

@faith__artistry:

"I thought you don’t need money."

@naomicrystal1:

"You must be mental to say don’t play Is your phrase! Ezzi!!!"

