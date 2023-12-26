Popular social media activist Verydarkman, in a viral clip, has called out ace skit maker Sabinus over a recent incident in Calabar

In the video, Verydarkman slammed Sabinus for collecting money for a show but disappointed the organisers and didn't turn up

Verydarkman, in the trending clip, narrated how he was the one who had to bail the event organisers out at the last minute

Nigerian social media activist and influencer Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has sparked reactions online after a clip of him calling out famous comedian Sabinus went viral.

In the viral video, he slammed Sabinus for collecting money for a show he knew wouldn't be opportune to be at and only refunding the show organisers at the 99 minute.

VDM revealed that he sacrificed the opportunity to feature in the music video of Phyno and Burna Boy's new song, "Do I", to bail out the event organisers from mob action.

Verydarkman reveals how Sabinus refused to stand next to him for a photo

Verydarkman showed evidence of all the allegations he levelled against Sabinus in his usual style. He noted this isn't the skit maker's first time to leave people hanging for his selfish interest.

VDM also revealed in the trending clip that Mr Funny once declined to take a picture with him for unknown reasons.

In his video, the activist warned Sabinus to treat people better because nobody knows tomorrow.

Sabinus is one of the richest comedians in Nigeria and is currently valued to be worth over N600m.

Listen to VDM's lengthy video calling out Sabinus:

Verydarkman's comment section is locked, and reactions from fans couldn't be gathered in regards to the allegations levelled against Sabinus.

