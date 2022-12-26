The fanbase and organised supporters group, Wizkid FC of the internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Big Wiz recently trended online

A report that recently went viral about the group revealed the fanbase had been nominated as the most active group both online and offline across the world

Wizkid FC, at the last time of checking, was polling 81% of the entire votes cast, ranking ahead of Beyonce's Bey Hive, Cardi B's Bardi Gang, Rihana's The Navy and Taylor Swift's Swifties

A report recently surfaced online that confirmed that the fanbase of international Afrobeat star, Wizkid is the most active in the world.

The Wizkid FC was nominated as the most active in the viral report making the headlines. A quick look at the information and even at the time of publishing, Wizkid FC was ranking way higher than Beyonce's BeyHive, Nicki Minaj's Barbz and even higher than Cardi B's Bardi Gang.

Netizens have reacted to the report differently, as some have slammed the credibility of the votes cast and the unbiasedness of the award organisers.

See below how Wizkid FC was nominated as the most active fanbase online and offline:

See how netizens reacted to the report that Wizkid FC is the most active fanbase online and offline

@xx_imoesi:

"20 man shall fall that day if them cross him lane o."

@trilligram__:

"30bg ft see this thing begin vote team Breezy."

@princessccynthia:

"Omo fan base wey no send your papa."

@big_wave1:

"We nor de play!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!."

@derryson_:

"Wiz big because of the family."

@kelvzandy231:

"Na we they here, FC for life."

@glad_queen:

"Omo e choke o but let’s try to vote."

