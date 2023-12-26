A video of ace Nollywood actor Jim Iyke and retired Nigerian footballer Vincent Enyeama has sparked a significant reaction online

The movie star was recently in Uyo, and he took time to visit Vincent Enyeama at his newly launched 5-star hotel

In the viral, Vincent Enyeama was seen looking very hyped as Jim Iyke paid him a visit; he could also be heard hailing the actor, noting that he's got the spice

It is always beautiful to see videos or pictures of Nigerian veteran celebrities from across any sphere looking nice and doing well for themselves.

A video of ace Nigerian actor Jim Iyke and retired Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama hanging out after the former paid the latter a visit at his hotel in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state, has gone viral.

Clips of Jim Iyke visiting Vincent Enyeama at his hotel in Uyo trends. Photo credit: @jimiyke/@vincentenyeama001

In the trending clip, the two public figures were seen in a high mood as they exchanged greetings and jibes about each other.

"You've got the spice" - Vincent Enyeama hails Jim Iyke

The clip stirred more attention from netizens as a statement made by Vincent Enyeama praising the movie star went viral.

Enyeama, who is famous for his duels with eight times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, told Jim Iyke he got the spice and was the big boss.

Fans of the former goalkeeper couldn't help but Enyeama's newly launched hotel, Vinpy, noting that it was a masterpiece.

See the video as Jim Iyke stopped by Vincent Enyeama's new hotel in Uyo:

Fans react to video of Jim Iyke and Vincent Enyeama linking up in Uyo

Here are some of the comments that the viral video stirred:

@Dr_Pharouk:

"I’m really glad Vincent Enyeama is doing well for himself."

@rewamiri:

"Smart way to tie down football money in investment. the hospitality sector is rich."

@AzZaid:

"That sounds interesting! Any particular reason or event for Jim Iyke visiting Vincent Enyeama's hotel?"

@NdukaIbekwe:

"Big guys doings, see them in all-white I love it."

@tweetlikerichie:

"Vinpy hotel, Uyo. It is a very chilled place."

@Loveth_sa:

"My guy Jimmy. I too like this man."

@iam_MisterSoft:

"See men dem, high level with doings."

@Chelsea_seer:

"Vincent Enyeam, the last good goalkeeper Nigeria had."

