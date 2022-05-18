Nigerian music superstar Davido sparked hilarious reactions after videos of him and American rapper DaBaby emerged online

The Stand Strong crooner took the American to the crowded areas of Lagos for the shoot of their upcoming musical project

Davido and DaBaby could be seen in the midst of the large crowd who kept hailing them as they did the shoot

Since American rapper DaBaby arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, he has been demonstrating his love for the city and mixing freely with people as if he is a part of them.

The rapper teamed up with Davido for their music video shoot and they took it to a rural and heavily crowded area of Lagos.

DaBaby and Davido were greeted by the large crowd as they went about their business in what looked like a tedious music video shoot.

Videos from their shoot have emerged online, watch one of them below:

Watch another video of the shoot below:

Nigerians react to Davido and DaBaby's video shoot

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido taking DaBaby to Lagos trenches for a music video shoot.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

orefejobabawale:

Locked down, Lagos."

Eazy_abaga:

"E too ☺️ we no fear nah release we dey wait for."

Just11ven:

"Lowkey DaBaby na client ooo.. see as him just Dey nod him head naija just Dey sweet am lol."

Jessie_nia90:

"DaBaby hold ya ice well the street ain’t playing with you."

Olandele:

"I dey come make I go fix my speaker, this one go burst brains."

Jessyng:

"Omo Davido nailed it on this one, taking an American star to the trenches in Lagos for video shoot. E loud."

