Nigerian singer and DMW label boss Davido arrived in North Carolina in the United States, and it has been making headlines, especially with the warm reception he received from American rapper DaBaby.

A video shared by Davido showed DaBaby welcoming the Nigerian singer and his crew with exotic cars and fanfare.

DaBaby embraces Davido as he arrives in the US. Credit: @dababy

Source: Instagram

The two who were excited to see each other again embraced each other warmly.

Sharing photos via his Instagram page, DaBaby wrote:

“Reciprocated hospitality.”

See the post below:

Fans gush as DaBaby welcomes Davido to the US

Many of Davido’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to hail the singer for his growing affluence, and they express excitement ahead of the release of their song.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the reactions below:

ota_gossip:

"Money good ooo.... Money Jam Money."

cubana_chiefpriest:

"Rainbow in the airport."

onyembupu:

"Baddest has upgraded he’s movement cars. 001."

abidexzympg:

"Highest in Africa. In the whole world sef."

sossiofficial:

"Show Love…That’s what brothers do! ❤️."

dammy_riichie:

"Only one baddest ❤️✌️."

bagzamilleon:

"Ran it up and kept it up."

ikeson_yb:

"The statement maker !!okatakpiti !!"

Davido takes Da Baby on tour in Lagos

When American rapper DaBaby arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, he demonstrated his love for the city and mixing freely with people as if he is a part of them.

The rapper teamed up with Davido for their music video shoot and they took it to a rural and heavily crowded area of Lagos.

DaBaby and Davido were greeted by the large crowd as they went about their business in what looked like a tedious music video shoot.

Videos from their shoot have emerged online.

Source: Legit.ng