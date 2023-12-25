Famous Nollywood star Adeniyi Johnson and his wife Oluwaseyi shared their Christmas Day celebration photos

The movie star's family photos got people talking online, as he was seen with his little angels, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi

However, the movie star and his wife were criticised for their unusual Christmas PJs

Nollywood movie star and first-time father Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, have sparked a massive stir on social media as their Christmas day post goes viral.

Adeniyi Johnson's outfit and that of his wife in their Christmas day post have gotten people talking online as their fashion sense gets questioned.

Movie star Adeniyi Johnson and his wife Seyi Edun create a massive stir online with their Christmas Day post. Photo credit: @adeniyijohnson

The Yoruba actor has never been seen by many as a fashion Icon, but this seems like a new low for him and his wife.

Netizens slams Adeniyi Johnson's Christmas photo

Apart from Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, the viral post included their twins, who were delivered to them earlier this year.

However, they protected the faces of their little angels, turning their backs to the camera. While some have described the picture as the cutest thing on the internet today, many have expressed that their outfit and theme are nothing but a colour riot.

See Adeniyi Johnson's Christmas Day post:

Reactions trail Adeniyi Johnson's Christmas celebration post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral post:

@liyamajek_:

"Cutest thing on the internet today."

@diamond_alade:

" untimely death will not scatter your family in Jesus name."

@official_mzzmorel:

"Best picture on the internet today."

@ibisslovehaven:

"OBA to to ju gbogbo OBA lo! Iba!!!!!!!"

@prophetess_mary_olubori_dasmola:

"My children and grandchildren God bless you all for me merry Christmas."

@ademolarh_:

"The most beautiful picture have seen on net today. THE JOHNSONS."

@sylvester_pengolin:

"Abeg, why are you guys all lying to this people, the picture/theme looks like a Fcking colour riot."

@asher4920foods:

"Best photos this Christmas! Merry Christmas, Beautiful Family!"

@prettyhiddy_:

"Thank you Jesus So happy for u my beautiful people ❤️. Merry Christmas and Happy New year inadvance."

@gleeoflife:

"So beautiful."

Adeniyi Johnson reveals the names of his twins

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Adeniyi Johnson and his twins earlier this year.

In a post, the movie star announced the names of his newborns while celebrating the blessings God bestowed upon him and his family.

Adeniyi was seen asking his fans to continue showering him and his wife with prayers, noting that he had never felt as blessed as he does now.

