Nigerian movie star Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun, finally share with his fans and supporters the name of his newborn twins

The excited first-time father took to his Instagram to reveal the names of his newborns, Ayomikun and Ayomiposi

Adeniyi and his wife, Seyi, have been married for over seven years but have had to wait a while before their prayers finally got answered

Ace Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson and his beautiful wife continue to celebrate the recent joy that God brought bestowed upon their lives.

Adeniyi stirred reactions online with a revelation about the bundle of joy his family recently welcomed. The actor finally shared with his fans the name of his newborn twin, with them baring Ayomikun and Ayomiposi.

Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and wife Seyi Edun officially announce the names of their newborns. Photo credit:@adeniyijohnson/@i_am_shai

Source: Instagram

The Yoruba star, who used to be married to Toyin Abraham before their infamous divorce, had been married to his current wife, Oluwaseyi Edun, for over seven years before their prayers for a child finally got answered.

Many of his fans were quick to storm his page with prayers after he finally announced the name of his kids.

See Adeniyi Johnson's post revealing the name of his newborn twins:

Netizens react to Adeniyi Johnson's post announcing the names of his wards

@deleodule_:

"Congratulations to your family. Many, many more blessings ahead."

@peju_johnson:

"Baba Ibeji."

@bunmest_ayaoba:

"Congratulations once again more of twins in JESUS name Amen."

@ayoadesanya:

"Beautiful names ..OLUWA a wo won ooo."

@olofinsniper_:

"Your blessings won’t stop baba mi; after waiting seven years, you deserve all the joy you can get."

@biola_adekunle:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@officialsholakosoko:

"Congratulations once again my dear brother."

@officialarole:

"Gloryyyyyy to God."

@arewa_omo_arewa:

"I want twins God bless me the way you blessed this couple congratulations to you both."

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"❤️❤️ congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng