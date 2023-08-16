Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido has continued to enjoy the phenomenal success of his fourth studio album Timeless

In an unexpected turn of events, the musician chose to celebrate his win in a spectacular manner that blew everyone away

The DMW boss customized a multi-million naira diamond neckpiece solely for the celebration of his amazing return to the scene

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido held down the internet once more with the display of his latest customized diamond jewellery dedicated to the success of his fourth studio album, Timeless.

The DMW boss allegedly spent a fortune on his hourglass encased in a diamond neck chain.

Davido displays customized multi-million naira diamond pendant Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a thrilling video shared online, OBO exuded incredible happiness as he received his newly minted, superbly made chain.

The masterpiece was expertly constructed by the seasoned artists of Local Kettle Brothers Jewellery, and the entire specialised crew stared in awe as the OBO Crooner stylishly donned his enormous pendant with regal self-assurance.

In a post made by the popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, he asserted that the neckpiece costs £500,000 (N577,000,000).

The jewellery company responsible for creating the pendant shared information about the newly designed custom diamond chain on Instagram.

"Davido's bespoke pendant, dedicated to the success of his new album 'Timeless'.

"A timeless 'hourglass' design, crafted with meticulous detail and hand selected diamonds. A moving hourglass, enclosed with diamond dust.

"A 350ct diamond pendant, weighing 1.5kg. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail. This exquisite pendant features hand-picked diamonds, constructed with a 1 carat pear diamond above the pendant. 4 - 0.5ct pear diamonds in the centre. A 30 pointer boarder for '30 Billion Gang', as well as a 30 pointer boarder around the hourlgass. '30BG' across the bespoke cuban chain. '30BG' Baguette cut display.Designed in-house by our Local Kettle Brothers jewellery specialist team Cole, Emmanuel and Ethan.

"The "Timeless" pendant is a breathtaking masterpiece designed exclusively for Davido. A true embodiment of Davido's unique style, the "Timeless" pendant is a symbol of inspiration, creativity, and enduring beauty that will adorn the wearer for generations to come."

See the video below

Davido's diamond neckpiece sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured the rections to OBO's multi-million naira neckpiece below:

teknomiles:

"This is very aggressive."

faveszn:

"If you were a type of rice, you would be ICED RICE."

gossipmilltv:

"Doppest Pendant in Africa!!! Period!!!"

deekay_dmw:

"Double 0 for a erfnnnn Reason ... now that’s how u celebrate the number 1 album."

unique_barberxhop:

"David na wetin u wan take kill Goliath be this ."

carido_chief_priest:

"I nor dey put mouth for big man matter cause last last all of us go make this billions dollar ."

