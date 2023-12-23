Renowned comedian Real Warri Pikin celebrated her mother's birthday in grand style by showering her with extravagant gifts

The exceptional gifts included a brand new Honda CR-V AWD car and an exquisite jewellery set of 18-karat gold jewellery adorned with diamonds

Real Warri shared a video online, along with her children, holding it down for the elderly woman, who was filled with smiles

Popular Nigerian comedian Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, best known as Real Warri Pikin, buzzed the internet with thoughtful, lush birthday gifts she gave her mother for her birthday.

A sweet video captured when the comic merchant presented a new Honda CR-V AWD and a dazzling set of 18-karat gold jewellery studded with diamonds to her mother to celebrate her new age.

Real Warri Pikin celebrates mother's birthday in opulence Credit: @realwarripikin

Anita went in the company of her children to present her gifts—the lovely gifts she had bought for her mum.

Seeing the extravagant goodies she got from her daughter, the elderly woman was overjoyed as she hurried to check out her brand-new vehicle and other things that came with it.

Netizens join Real Warri Pikin to celebrate her mother's birthday

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

ritadominic:

"Spitting image of your mum. Happy birthday to her."

audreys__collections:

"One day I will surprise my mum huge huge happy birthday to your mum long life in good health."

mrs_martyns:

"So lovely...The Children that the Lord has blessed us with are for Signs and Wonders....That's on PERIODT...AMEN."

dgreatjim_global:

"I wish to do this for my popsy next year Dec by God's grace during his birthday... So shall it be in Jesus precious name...I tap from this grace."

omachime:

"This got me teary, Knowing fully well that God will Use me to Bless my Parents one day. Happy birthday to your Mum. And May your Kids love you more."

theunidenticaldu:'

"Happy birthday to your dear mummy..Anita no way God nor go continue to uplift you...love this."

yoyomichaelofficial:

"Happiest birthday beautiful mummy. Chai Anita you do this one! As you do for your mama na so your own go do x1000 for you in Jesus name."

rita_alo:

"God is so faithful. See that prayer ehhh God go answer am fast fast . That na straight way to confirmed blessings. From her mouth to God’s ears. May God grant us all the enablement to make our parents smile. Anita you just made your mum 10 years younger. God bless you immensely."

