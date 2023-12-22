A Nigerian lady who singlehandedly sponsored her education with her akara business has graduated

The graduate rejoiced with cardboard, letting people know how she made money to pay her school fees

Many Nigerians said she reminded them of how they had to fend for themselves as undergraduates

A beautiful Nigerian lady has shown people the importance of working hard to earn a living and be independent.

She (@sexyakarafryer) sold akara by the roadside for years and used the proceeds to sponsor herself in the university.

The lady knelt at her akara shop to show gratitude. Photo source: @sexyakarafryer

Independent lady graduated

On her signout day, in a video, she (@sexyakarafryer) jubilated with a placard reading how proud she was of the akara business that pulled her through.

She wrote:

"My akara made me a graduate."

Many Nigerians have been celebrating her hard work in doing things, not many people her age would.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

dimmaobasi said:

"Goosebumps because this is exactly what the akara business I used in training myself in ND and now a baker training myself in HND...lord."

you all meet osas said:

"All the strong ladies/women out there who struggles for survival on their own, may almighty God brings light into your life AMEN."

mhisglad2 said:

"Me just shedding tears of joy so emotional congratulations dear."

posh.97 said:

"Add d person wey support u u and I kno it’s not only Ankara.. congrats Dar."

The lady replied:

"Na you support me, and besides I don’t sell Ankara but Akara."

blinkyjohn said:

"Your videos always give me goosebumps, congrats sweetheart."

user Dr Dre said:

"U just made me remembered how I trained myself through school with OKADA,but all is history now,I wish u all d best."

SHABABILLZ said:

"You! Yes you!! This is another cue for you to carry ur hustle on ur head like gala and hawk it… congratulations girl."

Lovely Jua's said:

"Congratulations to you dear. More grease to your efforts."

Wife appreciated husband who sponsored her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a pretty Nigerian lady celebrated her husband, who paid her school fees throughout the university.

In an emotional video, the lady knelt before her husband and friends and thanked him after graduating.

