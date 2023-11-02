Fast-rising Nigerian singer Spyro pierced the emotions of many as he celebrated his mother’s new age in a spectacular way

The artist, moved by his mother’s life struggles towards his development, promised to give the best of the future

Sharing a lovely video of the elderly woman dancing, he urged fans and netizens to appreciate her for all she has given him

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Spyro is celebrating his mother’s birthday in a special way

The artist took to social media to honour his mother for her input in his development today.

Singer Spyro’s marls mum's birthday with love and gratitude Credit: @spyro_official

Spyro discussed how her struggles motivated him to hustle harder.

He called her his soul mate, and he opened up about how heartbroken he was to see her settle for a mediocre life despite all she'd given up for her children.

He claimed he prayed desperately because he wanted to offer her the best of everything he had.

The singer also mentioned that his mother encouraged him to follow his dreams of being a musician and that when everyone else had abandoned him, his mother was always there to encourage him.

In his post, he wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE ,the only fine girl that I know … seeing you live a substandard life even after all your investment on us broke my heart ,I turned to GOD and prayed my heart out as I just want to give you the best of life and I will forever serve him for answering.

"When everyone turned their backs on me ,you stood your ground for me … You supported me when I chose to do music even tho you were not sure about it … Pls guys help me say a big prayer for my mum today . momma jaye lo ,you can have whatever you like."

See Spyro celebrating his mother’s birthday

Fans and Netizens pray for Spyro’s mother

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

sne_promotions:

"The main fine girl, more grace and years mama."

the_toyosi:

"All I see are HOT PRAYERS!!!! May GOD bless her more and more and may GOD bless you too."

gratitude_03:

"Sudden death won't take you away this is just the beginning. You will celebrate many more years on earth in good health and happiness."

jaylux_realty:

"You will not lose mummy at the peak of your success and Mummy will not cry over you as well. She will live to enjoy the fruits of her about over you and your siblings. God bless you Mummy❤️ your online children love you."

tinavalty_place:

"Aww happy birthday mama God bless with good health and more peace of mind."

danellenaturals_:

"Happy birthday mummy. I pray you live long in good health."

