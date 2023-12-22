Nigerian singer and TikTok star DJ Chicken has replaced his old Benz, and he shared a video on social media

The DJ recently badly crashed his Benz SUV in the Lekki area of Lagos, and videos of the wreckage went viral online

In his caption showing off his new whip, DJ Chicken bragged about choking his enemies with his latest feat

To the surprise of many, DJ Chicken has acquired a new Benz days after destroying his old one in a ghastly accident.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on December 12, 2023, videos made the rounds on social media of DJ Chicken’s badly crashed Mercedes Benz SUV.

Netizens react to DJ Chicken's new car Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku

Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken also took to his Instagram page to share another video of the crash and accompanied it with a caption directed to his haters.

I choked my enemy - DJ Chicken brags

In a new post on his page, the singer shared a video of himself inside a new white Benz and instructed the person filming to show details of the car so people could know the model.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his caption, DJ Chicken, who was recently called out for being a deadbeat dad, praised God and bragged about choking his enemies.

He wrote:

"White Gle God is greate i choked my enemy. Oyeku meji mr Niger, anoda new Benz GLe."

See the post below:

Reactions to DJ Chicken's post

Read some of the comments sighted on DJ Chicken's post below:

xceeding_great:

"ML350 upgraded to GLE , una go get sense soon."

delakesiteautos:

"U know shock anybody!!! If u like buy 10 nah ur pocket."

correctaboki_:

"Congrats my boss, but fuel don cost ooo."

symplysino:

"They ain’t see anything."

kvngroyal101:

"Werey you no snap am reach back elenu."

iyanu_barbie_:

"Congrats chicken."

agbaje.black:

"Omo eru. Hope say no be your remaining balance you go use carry another Benz."

gbbofficial1909:

"Mentor, congratulations it won’t be your coffin make them keep playing we going higher forever mentor."

DJ Chicken brags about buying new Benz after accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer revealed his plans to buy a brand new car after destroying his old one in an accident.

DJ Chicken went live on social media to speak on the situation. He vowed to buy a new car in a video snippet from the live recording that went viral.

He also added that he could buy three or four if he wanted.

Source: Legit.ng