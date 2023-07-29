Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Nasboi, has taken to social media to mourn the death of his 20-year-old brother

In a heartbreaking social media post, the comedian shared a photo of himself in tears as he broke the sad news

Don Jazzy, May Yul-Edochie, Tacha, other celebrities and fans took to Nasboi’s page to mourn with him

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Nasboi, recently suffered a huge loss in his family with the death of his 20-year-old brother.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the comic actor and singer shared a photo of himself crying as he shared the heartbreaking news.

In the sad post, Nasboi revealed that his brother had died in the late hours of July 28, 2023. He added that the young lad was only 20.

Nigerians symapathise with skitmaker Nasboi as he loses 20-year-old brother. Photos: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The obviously heartbroken comedian also added that God knows best. In his caption he wrote:

“Death took my only brother last night. He was only 20. God knows best ❤️.”

See his post below:

Don Jazzy, May Edochie, other celebrities and fans mourn death of Nasboi’s brother

Shortly after Nasboi broke the sad news online, a number of his celebrity colleagues and fans took to his comment section to console him.

Read some of their messages below:

donjazzy:

“Kai Kai so sorry bro .”

bimboademoye:

“Oh my God.. I'm so so sorry Nas. I'm so sorry.”

enioluwaofficial:

“It is well, Nas. Sending you comfort and prayers at this time!❤️”

mayyuledochie:

“The pain is unbearable. May the Lord grant you and your fam the strength to go through this”.

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“I am sooo sorry! Sigh”

symply_tacha:

“So sorry so sorry”

rimas_dishes:

“May God help u heal ❤️.”

soupamarket:

“I am so so sorry take heart dear .”

chiomakpotha:

“So sorry for your loss dear ️.”

afoodiesdiaryng:

“I’m so sorry Nas ❤️ May God comfort you and your family .”

veekee_james:

“Please take heart Nas❤️.”

its_tegadominic:

“Damnnnnnnn so sad, so sorry dear.”

prettymikeoflagos:

“Jesus Christ I’m so sorry brother .”

princenelsonenwerem:

“So sorry bro … take heart ”

omowunmi_dada:

“Oh goodness. Im So sorrryyy.”

