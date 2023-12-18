Nigerian singer Simi gave an electrifying performance at the A Night with Queens concert

A video of the singer performing on stage wearing a purple jumpsuit went viral, and netizens noticed something different about her

According to a lot of people, Simi might be pregnant with her second child for colleague and husband Adekunle Gold

Popular Nigerian singer Simi has sparked pregnancy rumours after a video of her performing on stage went viral.

The mum of one rocked a purple body-hugging jumpsuit that generously showed off her curves.

Simi's tummy looked big, stirring pregnancy rumours. Photo credit: @symply_simi/@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Simi's stomach also appeared protruded in the video, leading netizens to believe she might be expecting her second child.

The singer who got netizens gushing over her relationship with Adekunle Gold, delivered a beautiful performance to the excited crowd that gathered for the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also showed off her dance moves as she filled the air with her sonorous voice.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Simi's video

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

akudonwogu_art:

"Someone's preggy."

mayehi:

"Another Duduke song loading."

lokogbagba:

"Simi looks preg."

obyglowtainer:

"Even if she's not Pregy...She still looks good! She has given birth! Her body has changed! That's a natural process and totally OK."

meka.2:

"Tell us Simi is pregnant without saying she’s pregnant."

div_1900:

"Beautiful Voice that does not need auto tune!"

_invaluablemoi:

"Simi's voice just soothes the soul... even if its a break up lyrics she's singing. Her voice has a way of calming your soul."

chiomaa_princess:

"Congratulations to AG Baby and Simi."

_ommaa__:

"Are you seeing what I’m seeing?!? Dance small small oooo."

Simi’s daughter Deja showing off her singing voice

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's three-year-old daughter, Adejare, seems to have taken pointers from her parents when it comes to music.

Simi took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her interaction with her toddler.

In the video, the Duduke crooner sat away from the camera with her daughter facing it. Simi started to sing one of her songs, and she stopped at a point for her child to continue.

Source: Legit.ng