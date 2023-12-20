Nigerian singer Zlatan has reminded Nigerians of the recent stunt that his childhood friend Oladips pulled

Zlatan celebrated his 29th birthday in a club, and in a moment with Oladips, he called him Lazarus.

Reacting to the teasing, Oladips playfully revealed he loves Zlatan, but he also bullies him

Nigerian hip-hop artist Oladidupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, joined his childhood friend Omoniyi Raphael, aka Zlatan, in celebrating his 29th birthday recently.

In a viral video online, as Oladips made a video of himself drinking in the club for the birthday celebration, he captured Zlatan in the background.

Netizens react to Oladips and Zlatan's video Photo credit: @zlatan_ibile/@oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

Zlatan moved closer and teased his friend by calling him Lazarus, an aftermath of Oladips being pronounced dead recently.

Captioning the video, Oladips, who put up a beautiful post to celebrate his friend, disclosed that he loves Zlatan, but gets bullied by him.

See the videos below:

Netizens react to the videos

Read some of the opinions expressed by netizens below:

emmalarge07:

"He reach to call am Lazarus."

nominddemjare:

"LAZARUS the great. Make dem try feature you.. no be only to snap picture for club."

parrotv_:

"This return of Lazarus no be small thing ooo."

iamyouandyouareme0:

"Lazarus don dey drink again?"

hairverything_naturals:

"So na so e be for heaven."

corygrafix:

"Dem suppose wipe e left ear for that club with him mumu face."

sammie_froshh:

"Lazarus gan gan …. Na zlatan talk am."

vitaprivita01:

"Niqqa chilling with all the people he once called out. You might as well try Tinubu. Let's see something."

runshookup:

"Omo make una leave this ola Wetin, he is self destructive o."

Oladips returns after fake death

Legit.ng earlier reported that after the viral news of his death turned out to be untrue, Oladips returned to social media.

On his Instagram page, the singer who called out colleague Qdot for saying he was alive shared a new post.

Decked in black from head to toe, the singer struck gangster poses and in his caption, he revealed he is now a more improved version.

While some fans and colleagues welcomed the singer, others made fun of his resurrection.

Source: Legit.ng