Nigerian hip-hop artist Oladidupo Olabode Oladimeji, aka Oladips, recently went online to express how much he loves and appreciates Zlatan Ibile.

In a viral post shared on the social media page, the rapper put out a touching note to celebrate his childhood friend and colleague as he turned a year older.

Oladips goes all out to express his love and appreciation to Zlatan as he turns a year older. Photo credit: @oladipsoflife/@zlatan_ibile

Zlatan recently turned 29 and has been trending online. Oladips is one of many artists who have gone online to appreciate the former DMW signee, but Oladips' post has stood out.

Oladips noted in his post that he finds it hard to express how much he loves, cares and appreciates Zlatan Ibile.

"If you ask me to jump, I would ask how far" - Oladips speaks about his love for Zlatan

In his post, Oladips shared pictures of himself and Zlatan from the days of their humble beginnings without fame. He also spoke about his trust and loyalty to Ibile.

Another thing he revealed that stirred reactions online was the screenshot of Zlatan sending Oladips the last N2k in his account to help him out when he was in distress.

He noted that that was how the legend of urgent 2k started.

See Oladips' post celebrating Zlatan on his 29th birthday:

See how Oladips celebrated Zlatan Ibile on his 29th birthday

Here are some of the reactions that Oladips' revelation stirred online:

@oladipsoflife:

"Last Slide, Nah There The Legend Of Urgent 2k Started From."

@tobi_bayom:

"Zanku is a real one . He's the first DIPSCIPLE make nobody drag that one God bless and protect you."

@so.calledadeniran:

"Zlatan no fit dey press 2k again levels don change...Alliamdullilah."

@jsl_nation:

"Happy Birthday to the man we can call a friend. More life Zanku master."

@comedian_smd:

"REAL KNOW REAL."

@tomi_chapo_blingz:

"He deserves everything!!! Happy birthday Zanku."

@khalifa_cruz_2:

"Dips is the real one for not denying the good deeds zanku did to him."

@thekaodad:

"@zlatan_ibile na 6,482.10 he remain for your balance that time omo, you still send 2k give."

Zlatan Ibile shares last chat with Oladips hours after he was declared dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Zlatan Ibile and Oladips, when the former went online to mourn the latter when he was declared dead some months ago.

Zlatan took to his Instagram page to share his last conversation before Oladips was suddenly declared dead.

Zlatan noted in a post shared on his Insta-story that he was severely hurt and felt really sad to hear his best friend was gone just like that.

