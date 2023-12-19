Seun Kuti, the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, asserted that his achievements in the music industry were independent of his father’s legacy

He attributed his success, along with that of his older brother Femi Kuti and nephew Made Kuti, to their personal inputs

Seun noted that his father, Fela, gained recognition for his musical accomplishments without his grandfather's involvement, who was also a musician

International Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti has stated that being the son of the late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti has nothing to do with his artistic recognition.

The Grammy-nominated musician claimed that with deliberate efforts and dedication, he, his older brother Femi Kuti, and his nephew Made Kuti all achieved success in the music industry.

Seun Kuti disclosed that his dad, Fela, was not responsible for his success in music. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

According to the saxophonist, Fela's dad, Reverend Israel Ransome-Kuti, was also a musician, but nobody ever gave him credit for his son's success.

In a recent interview with actress Iyabo Ojo, Seun noted that:

“It is not because of our dad that we are successful in music. My brother, Femi Kuti, is 60. I am 40. My nephew, Made Kute, is behind us now too, and he is in his 20s. And he is actually the best of all of us. That’s what it means; it continues to progress because we are really dedicated to it.

“It’s not just because we are Fela’s children. I mean, nobody says Fela is a musician because his father was a musician. Nobody knows that Fela’s father was a musician. My grandfather was a musician. He recorded albums, and he wrote a lot of hymns. My great-grandfather was the first person in Nigeria to record a song. We came from a lineage of musicians.

“We even have a brother that grew up in Australia that didn’t grow up with the family, he didn’t even know that he was a Kuti until his 50s, he’s not a musician but he is a creative art director. It’s what we are. We are creative people. So, when people say we are successful musicians because we are Fela’s children, they are just being half clever.”

See his video below:

Verydarkman and Seun Kuti spark reactions as they hang out

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media user Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, added the famous Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti to his list of celebs he met during his courtesy visit to Lagos.

Recall Legit.ng reported that the outspoken TikToker was invited to Lagos by singer Davido, who flew him in on his private jet and hosted him in a 5-star hotel.

In a last update, the popular TikToker was spotted with Seun Kuti, a music legend and son of the revered pan-Africanist Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng