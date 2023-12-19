Skit maker Mc Warri Boy has blasted OnlyOneKesh for collecting N500k from his signee, Young Duu

In a video sighed online, Mc Warri Boy said OnlyOneKesh has ripped Young Duu of the money Burna Boy gave him

The content creator also stated that Young Duu might be the one to but the Benz OnlyOnKesh had promised another signee

Content creator Levite Solomon aka McWarri Boy has made his grievance known to Kenechukwu Ndulue better known as OnlyOneKech after he collected N500k from his signee, Young Duu from the N1.5million Burna Boy gave him.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy and Young Duu were seen in a club and the singer gave the young artiste N1.5 million.

In a video sighted online, OnlyOneKech was seen asking Young Duu how much he would give his boss and the young singer gave him N500k.

The content creator called OnlyOneKech out and accused him of ripping Young Duu.

Mc Warri Boy says Young Duu will buy Benz for OnlyOneKech's artist

In the recording, Mc Warri Boy says that he is sure Young Duu would be the one to buy the Mercedes Benz OnlyOneKech has promised another artist on his record label.

He accused the music entrepreneur of ripping two people at the same time.

Mc Warri Boy has blasted other celebrities in the past because of their actions.

See the post here:

