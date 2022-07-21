Nigerian comedian MC Warri Boy has sparked hilarious reactions on social media after heavily calling out actress Nkechi Blessing

The funnyman shared a video to drag the actress for saying her ex-lover, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan, is broke and urged her to apologise to him

In the video, Falegan was going about campaigning for election with his entourage, and Warri Boy wondered how such a man could be broke

An Instagram comedian, MC Warri Boy, got people laughing when he seriously lampooned popular actress Nkechi Blessing over the broke comments she made about her ex-lover, Honourable Opeyemi Falegan.

In the video, Falegan, who is a politician, was seen doing a campaign rally in a stadium with people chanting his name and hailing him.

He got to the packed venue of the political rally with his entourage and convoy leaving MC Warri Boy wondered how such a man could be referred to as broke and referred to the actress as a lair.

The comedian further stated that the actress could have been in Falegan's convoy if she had packaged herself well and urged her to apologise for the broke remarks she made about him.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to MC Warri Boy's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of MC Warri Boy calling Nkechi Blessing a lair.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Amujirivitalis:

"E be like say this guy get problem with Nkechi Nlessing before."

Fashion_magicblog:

"Some people don't know what they call content, if Nkechi Come for you now people will start calling her names."

Seyi_homes_and_property:

"I trust nkechi she go reply u now now."

_Blingsexchange:

"Women can go to any extent including to lie against you just to justify their hurt."

Nkechi Blessing reacts as lover announces their breakup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing took to IG Live as well to fire back at her now ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan after he announced the end of their relationship.

Nkechi said she cannot be using her money to feed a grown-up man as she mocked Falegan's bedroom skills.

The video further sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians taking sides with the two former lovers.

