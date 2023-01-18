MC Warriboy has shared a new video of him finally meeting popular crossdresser Bobrisky in Lagos

In the video, the comedian who is based in Warri, Delta state, could be seen daring Bobrisky to confirm his real gender to him

Bobrisky in his response, however, claimed he was menstruating as he urged the comedian to come another time

In a bid to confirm popular crossdresser Bobrisky’s gender, a comedian MC Warriboy left Warri in Delta state for Lagos. It, however, didn’t yield the expected result.

MC Warriboy shared a video showing the moment he met Bobrisky as he went on to dare the crossdresser to confirm his real gender.

Source: Instagram

The comedian was seen asking the crossdresser to show him his ‘Kpekus’ if indeed he was a female. According to him, the world wants to know Bobrisky's gender.

Bobrisky, however, refused as he went on to claim he was menstruating.

See the video below:

It is no longer news that Bobrisky who is also known as Mummy of Lagos has repeatedly insisted he is a baby girl.

Netizens react to video of MC Warri Boy and Bobrisky

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

wicked.nuella:

"What nonsense period."

hydra_khem:

"Bob risky leg no change .. Well, Na Man to Man God know ."

olamsj.a.y:

"So na clout this guy dey always chase self I no go surprise if I see am and nkechi blessing soon."

mayorgee_1900:

"Make this guy no make mommy of Lagos wet again."

i_am_keyrah:

"He reach time make Bob open him gbola He say he dey menstrate. Believe BOB at your own RISK."

unusualtjay1:

"Bob gbola na pvc."

realsexybee:

"Ha gbola still Dey there"

peter_ex__:

"Who’s dis man in d first place."

ashleym1958:

"This warriboy get time ooo."

ellaodin1:

"Na arranging them pay bob for all the part talk. For the full movie Started from Warri to Lagos ."

waltercomeup:

"Warriboy probably made a down payment for a roasted corn."

Source: Legit.ng