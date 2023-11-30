Top Nigerian singer, Rema, has added another accolade to his many wins in the year 2023

The 23-year-old singer’s song, Calm Down, was listed by Apple Music as the most Shazamed song for 2023

Rema beat Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga who both came in second and third on the list respectively

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, is once again in the news for achieving a great career feat in 2023.

The 23-year-old music star’s hit song, Calm Down, broke the record of being the most Shazamed song in the world in 2023.

How Rema beat top stars to have most Shazamed song of 2023. Photos: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema once again represented Afrobeats well on a global scale seeing as he beat other international top dogs to take the position.

The Nigerian singer’s Calm Down ranked higher than Miley Cyrus’ Flowers which came in second and Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary which took third place. Calm Down remix featuring Selena Gomez also had the 94th spot on the list.

Rema's Calm Down is the most Shazamed song of 2023. Photo: Apple Music

Source: UGC

However, Rema was not the only Nigerian singer to make the list. Fellow Gen-Z musician, Ayra Starr as well as Kizz Daniel also ranked on Apple Music’s Top 100 Shazam list.

Ayra Starr came in at number nine with her hit song, Rush, while Omah Lay’s Soso had the 95th spot. Kizz Daniels’ Cough (Odo) ranked 98 on the top 100 list.



Media personality reacts to Rema's exclusion from Grammy nomination list

Nigerian UK-based media personality Adesope, aka Shopsydoo, has reacted to the recently released 2024 Grammy Awards nomination list.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, Burna Boy, Olamide, among others, made the nomination list.

However, Shopsydoo, in a live video, expressed disappointment over Divine Ikubor Rema's absence from the list.

He said: "My disappointment stems from the fact that Rema did not receive a Grammy nomination, despite the fact that other Global artists like as Asake, Fireboy, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy did."

It turns out Rema was likely excluded from the list because his hit song Calm Down, including the remix with Selena Gomez, was released in 2022.

