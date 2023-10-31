Rema's performance at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony has continued to draw reactions from Nigerians

Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, took to his social media page to reveal that Rema on such a big world stage moved him to tears

Chiefpriest said the 21-year-old singer shook hands with Mbappe and other top footballers as if he knew them from Ring Road in Benin

Talented Nigerian singer Rema's performance at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris has drawn a reaction from socialite Cubana Chiefpriest.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported about the music star performing on the big stage and shaking hands with top footballers like Kylian Mbappe.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks about Rema's Ballon d'Or performance. Photos: @cubanachiefpriest, @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the video of the top performance went viral, Cubana Chiefpriest could not hide his emotions and took to his official Instagram page to address it.

According to the socialite, he was moved to tears over Rema's performance. He noted that the young singer shook hands with the top footballers as if he knew them from Ring Road in Benin City.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, Chiefpriest spoke about success and how it was achievable when you keep pushing the hustle.

He wrote:

“Water Full My Eyes @heisrema See As Him Dey Shake Them Like Say Him Know Them From Ring Road Benin. Success Is Achievable Keep Pushing Your Hustle The World Is Ours. Big Congratulations Rema Na You Win This Year Ballon D’Or No cap.”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana Chiefpriest's post about Rema

Read what some netizens had to say about Cubana Chiefpriest's reaction to Rema's performance at the football awards ceremony.

godfirstson_:

“Rema use style shake legends.”

officialking_mullar:

“Nigeria is blessed. Na bad government day kill us.”

Brymo_wrld:

“I been think say Em go shake reach messi side that side nah men Dey there.”

D.i.s_autos:

“The ONLY problem with this sweet. country are the LEADERS. Everything else is just too perfect with Nigeria.”

wisdomrex61:

“And messi was waiting patiently at the left side for Rema to come and shake him but pressure too much. Remember this song was messi's best song at the world cup.”

tallcaro_:

“Whenever Dey play this track at my work place and I tell my British colleagues that is a Nigerian song Dey doubt me and say is a foreign song lol. See how they love this particular song ehn Edo to the world.”

onyefire:

“Life get as e be burna boy sing ballon dor but na Rema them invite.”

Itzlaarge:

“This Niga is the future of afrobeat keep winning.”

zeedee_naturals:

“Na wizkid and Burna sing ballon d’or but na Rema dem call to come perform .. life can be so unfair atimes.”

fizadave.22:

“Levels dey oo. Rema just respect himself If na for Lagos, him go don throw shirt.”

airvagrinevergreen:

“Na the way them take Dey raise hand before the handshake sweet me.”

official_opizzy_x:

“Water no full your eyes ooo cos no evidence.”

zee__treats__and__events:

“From Ring Road Benin abi? I talk say I know Rema for Benin. He looks so familiar to my brother friend back then.”

Drealexcel:

“Super star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐, was so happy when they called him out.”

Rema claims other artistes copy his moves

In other Rema-related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rema recently shared how he felt about many artistes copying his moves.

The youngster who spoke during an interview with Rolling Stone explained that these artistes who copy him do not give him that glory, but he was not disturbed by it.

Rema noted that he was actually flattered when people copied him because it showed he was bringing something to the game.

Source: Legit.ng