Young Duu, a former artist under the label of Nigerian street star Portable, shared the news of his father's move to a new apartment

In the viral video, Young Duu showed his fans and netizens a brief video of the new place his father would be staying at

The upcoming singer did the video in response to an insult DJ Chicken hurled at his father

Nigerian upcoming singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, best known as Young Duu, has announced on social media that he has moved his father out of the slums to a new and better house.

The street singer formerly signed to Portable's label made his announcement in a lively video that captured his excitement.

Singer Young Duu has moved his dad to a new apartment. Credit: @offcial_young_duu

Although Young Duu refrained from providing information regarding the apartment's location or any other detail, he shared a video in which his father was briefly seen.

In the video, Young Duu shot back at controversial TikToker DJ Chicken, who had taunted his dad, claiming that he sold motor tickets.

In a live TikTok video, Young Duu denied the rumours, said his dad isn't a ticket seller, and brought up that his dad found him a flat.

See his video below:

Young Duu's video spurred reactions online

Many social media people saw his video, and they couldn't help but react.

See reactions below:

_bantywire:

"Na oyimo I da listen to like this aje, I come they see this video of house."

tawaf5050:

"Wetin Dey do you sef, you no go move on and make money. Didirin."

oloba.ninety_:

"If all this boi don run commot for zeh nation , dem no Dey ever trend unless dem mention their boss name."

official_sogbe:

"This young Duu is the most senselesss human, people dey push you and you Dey follow dem… issokay you go learn wen the time reach ma worry! River wey forget im source??"

dorisab42:

"Na dey hear dey shout young duu name. You no remember the time wey portable dey abuse those who help am. Na law of karma."

