A video has been sighted online where Young Duu, a former signee of Portable took a swipe at him

He was shouting and mimicking Portable while showing off a new wristwatch he was given by an unnamed person

The singer said the watch was a gift as he displayed it and was screaming but he later laughed at the end of the clip

Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, professionally known as Young Duu must be missing his former record bass Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile with a new video he posted on social media.

Young Duu imitates Portable in viral video. Photo credit @portabelbaeby/@official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Portable had sent Young Duu parking from Zeh Nation. They engaged in a back-and-forth for a couple of weeks after they parted ways.

In a video sighted online, Young Duu decided to take a swipe at his former record boss by imitating the way he makes controversial clips on social media.

He was seen screaming at the top of his voice like Portable would do. He was raising a wristwatch and displaying it.

Young Duu says he was gifted a new wristwatch

In the recording, the singer said at the top of his voice that he was given the wristwatch on him.

The young artist continued screaming exactly like Portable as he told his fans to listen to him. He burst into laughter after shouting for a couple of minutes and started talking calmly.

This development is coming after Young Duu pitched his tent with Carter Efe and they have made a song together.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video made by Young Duu

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the young artiste. Here are some of the comments below.

@amakaluxury_wears.ng:

"Portable setting ringlight ."

@harloo_22_':

"Oloribu youngidu a fa ice a fa colo"

@djbaddosneh':

"Like father like son."

@dah_viper1:

"Na you find wahala oh."

@youngjohn1823:

"I am angry now."

@mr.clever____:

"You can’t run from your destiny , you go still go back."

@kuwait__official:

"Portable don buy new ring light yesterday ."

@skyblue_20_':

"Young duu nah real mumu."

@teeguy_wanle:

"Omo Ologo."

@black_fenmark001:

"Whala sleep jeje you go wake ham."

Young Duu replies Portable after he called him a traitor

Legit.ng had reported that Young Duu had responded to his former record label boss after he called him a traitor for leaving Zeh Nation.

In a video he recorded, Young Duu said he didn't betray anyone by leaving Zeh Nation and he asked Portable if he wanted to ruin him completely.

Fans reacted to the video and blamed Portable for clout chasing.

Source: Legit.ng