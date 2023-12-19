Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Young Duu, recently met with some of the bigwigs in the entertainment industry

Videos went viral showing the sweet moment the former Portable signee met Burna Boy, Asake and Phyno at an event

The heartwarming display between them got many netizens gushing and feeling thankful for Young Duu

Upcoming Nigerian singer, Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, aka Young Duu, is gradually gaining ground in the entertainment industry.

Young Duu recently met with his senior colleagues, Burna Boy, Asake and Phyno, at an event.

Fans gush as Young Duu meets Burna Boy, Asake, Phyno. Photos: @official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

The moment Young Duu reached out to greet the top stars was captured in a series of videos posted on his official Instagram page and spotted by Legit.ng.

In one clip, Young Duu spotted Asake standing beside Rahman Jago at the event, and he reached out to shake hands with the YBNL star.

Just a few steps from Asake, Burna Boy was spotted by Young Duu, and the former Portable signee made sure not to miss the opportunity to greet him.

The Oyinmo crooner was heard screaming 'Odogwu' at the top of his voice before Burna Boy noticed him and shook his hands. However, Young Duu did not let go and was dragged forward by the Grammy-winning musician.

Burna hugged Young Duu as the young singer refused to let go of him. Phyno, who was standing beside Burna, also saw the Oyinmo crooner and greeted him. See the heartwarming videos below:

Reactions as Young Duu meets Burna Boy, Asake and Phyno

Many netizens were pleased with the videos of Young Duu's interaction with Burna Boy, Asake, and Phyno at the event. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Tatyphive:

“This wereey don thief portable soap.”

Innoeazi:

“Smart boy he no release the hand.”

iamkvngshebzy:

“So if burna knew yungi duu why did he pretend like he doesn’t know mohbad when he was informed on live video that he was dead.”

big_madumadu:

“Dem regard am as artist Nobi many people fit do am… Odogwu na person u be.. the fact say u remove am from crowd give am level na y men de built diff… dem no de downgrade na who never c funds b4 go downgrade another person.”

oluwakayode07:

“All this oshofree go dey form when dey see celebrities but youngie u too dey calm down , no carry portable blood. All this one’s u dey with no like lousy celebrity.”

tiilewa:

“See as I dey happy.”

abeskyakasmith:

“ I’m happy for this young artist meeting with burnaboy.”

nigerianentertainer:

“Thanks @burnaboygram for the show of love.”

temiloluwa_gram:

“When God is with you Ehn… no long cap.”

Young Duu replies Portable after he called him a traitor

Legit.ng had reported that Young Duu responded to his former record label boss after he called him a traitor for leaving Zeh Nation.

In a recorded video, Young Duu said he didn't betray anyone by leaving Zeh Nation and asked Portable if he wanted to ruin him completely.

Fans reacted to the video and blamed Portable for clout chasing.

Source: Legit.ng