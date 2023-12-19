Nedu has given reason why a DNA test should not be done for late Mohbad's son Liam as requested

This is coming after the father of the late singer requested a test to know the paternity of his grandchild

Nedu said the fact that Mohbad knew Liam was his son before his death was enough reason not to do the test

Media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, has given his opinion about the controversial DNA test that Wunmi, the widower of late Mohbad has been asked to do.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohbad's father asked Wunmi to do a DNA test to ascertain the paternity of his grandson Liam.

However, Wunmi has refused to do the test.

During a discussion on the Honest Brunch Podcast, Nedu said that the late Mohbad knew that Liam was his son before he died.

The media personality added that Wunmi should not be pressured to do the test since her late husband knew the identity of his son.

This is coming after some Nigerians offered to pay for the DNA test so that Wunmi could exonerate herself.

Fans react to what Nedu said about the DNA test

Reactions have trailed the response Nedu gave about the DNA test Wunmi was to do. Here are some of the comments below:

@greeneiwobi:

"But you been dey cry when your own happen?"

@iamkingmajor_:

"What about your own ? Did you accept ?:"

@usendollar:

"If you believe this man no Dey ok use me as like button ! Dna must be done."

@badboidreams:

"But you do dna for your own."

@nwaobianoziee:

"Buh you did yours ...lol anuofia."

@esthersky_77:

"DNA must be done."

@queen.dike:

"With the way the young man died is questionable to run a DNA...no woman for this earth wey go like make him husband die leave am go(de@th)especially when the woman has a child for him...negligence killed Mohbad with the ways he was buried like a poor man without regards brought the issue of DNA. Its simple Nedu just thank God as Aba man wey you be you and your suspicious were right that was why you run that level for that baby that was not yours ,but the case of Mohbad is different because this DNA issue wouldn't have come out but the cause of his death is still unknown because people from the high places don put hand for the matter just imagine what @emekaikeofficial said about his wife."

@aa_nelson_intl:

"@nedu_official pls stop this your nonsense of talk. Didn't your own wife show you pepper? That child needs to be confirmed by the family as theirs or not. If it were families that do rituals after birth of every of their child, do you think we'll be here saying this now? I support DNA to be done. Simple!"

@blakdadi_gram:

"Lol Mans tryna get on women’s good book. Someone that it took almost a decade to know he wasn’t the father of his child, once beaten, never shy."

@fawazdlxe:

"Says the very man who found out about his children the hard way. Do that DNA! It doesn’t hurt."

Iyabo Ojo slams Nigerians requesting for a DNA for Liam

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ojo made a live video where she told people not to distract Nigerians who were genuinely concerned about getting justice for the late Mohbad.

She said that if the family of the late singer felt a DNA test should be done on Liam, they would do it.

Ojo warned that it is not the place of people to interfere in what is going on in the late singer's family.

