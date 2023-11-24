Honorable Opeyemi Falegan, the ex-lover of Nkechi Blessing has offered to pay for Mohbad's son's DNA test

He wrote that Joseph Aloba is from Ekiti- State so he is ready to foot the bill if he is given consent to do it

Opeyemi noted that anything that has to do with Ekiti State is of top priority to him which is why he wants to help

Honorable Opeyemi Falegan, a former governorship aspirant in Ekiti-state and former lover of Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has offered to pay for late Mohbad's son's DNA test.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Joseph Aloba, father of the late singer had asked Wunmi to do a DNA test for his grandson.

Nkechi Blessing’s Ex-lover Opeyemi says he will pay for Mohbad’s son's DNA test. Photo Credit @hon_falegan_official/@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

At one point, Falegan called Wunmi out for refusing to do the test and added that he would offer financial assistance if she was willing to do it.

He has written another note to late Mohbad's father and asked for permission to pay for the DNA test.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Opeyemi Falegan gives reason for willing to pay for DNA test

In his short note, he wrote that Mohbad's father is from Ikere Ekiti and he would gladly foot the bill if he was given consent to do so.

Ope Falegan noted that any issue that concerns people from his state is of top priority to him which is why he wants to pay for the DNA test.

See his post here:

Fans react to Falegan's message to Mohbad's father

Reactions have trailed the message Falegan wrote to Mohbad's father. Here are some of the comments below.

@theladytoyah:

"Wunmi sending you love and strength."

@jmkshair's:

"I think Mohbad and his dad need Dna first, Are you thinking what am thinking?"

@oluwafunmilayo__:

"Sorry, how did Opeyemi get involved in this equation if I may ask? Asides from being from the same State, but okay, you’ll find whatever you’re looking for. Gracias ."

@mutiat.oluwatoyin:

"Baba Mohbad why are you asking DNA, If Liam is ur grandson ! Which am 100% sure. If am Wunmi i Will not come near you for life, why so much Hate on Wunmi after Mohbad accept Liam you are now asking for DNA, hmmm Are yoiu going to take of Liam after thé DNA."

@taiwowasiuadeyemi:

"Pls face ur network problem."

@dms_comedy_:

"Make she do am . Make she do am .I mean make she do am . Ask me why . Na waiting I go still tell you be that . Make she do am Seh."

@tztz510:

"I see people saying they should do DNA to confirm if baba Mohbad is de real father to Mohbad if baba is not de father wahala pro max than de casa start again new."

@jahswillofficial:

"Waitin give una the assurance say wunmi never do the DNA my mind dey tell me say she don do ham but she no disclosed ham to public … she want baba to his own cause na him dey find DNA."

@ola________mustapha:

"Hope you done it 4 ur own kids awon elesin."

@sinmiloluwaprecious:

"Liam will need it in future. God is with you Wunmi."

Verydarkblackman calls out Mohbad's wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Verydarkblackman had called out Wunmi, the late Mohbad's wife, and stated that everyone was a suspect in the late singer's case.

He asked her to go ahead with the DNA test to prove that she is innocent of all the allegations.

He noted that the DNA test was important to know the biological father of Liam, late Mohbad's son.

Source: Legit.ng