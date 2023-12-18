Popular Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, has caused a stir on social media after speaking on building a new house

According to the Mavin Records boss, he’s building a new house because he doesn’t like the bathroom in his current place

The music star’s disclosure sparked a major buzz on social media with many netizens sharing hot takes

Much-loved Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, trended on social media after speaking on his reason for building a new house.

In a video that was posted on X by Zikoko_mag and spotted by Legit.ng, the Mavin Records boss was speaking on stage with some co-hosts when he revealed he was getting himself another house.

Fans react as Don Jazzy shares interesting reason for building new house. Photo: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the music producer explained his interesting reason for wanting another place. According to Don Jazzy, he is building another house because he doesn’t like his bathroom.

According to Don Jazzy, he bought his current house the way it was and he didn't like the bathroom so he is going to be building his own house and model the bathroom to his taste.

The show hosts could not hide their shock after Don Jazzy stated his reason for getting a new place and they noted that he was having rich people problems.

See the video below:

Reactions as Don Jazzy discloses his reason for building a new house

The video of Don Jazzy revealing his reason for wanting to get another house soon spread on different social media platforms with Nigerians sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

mandy__chuks:

“The lifestyle cost na you no know .”

peterboby5:

“Don jazzy can do anything for attention .”

excellent_pinna:

“You can actually reconstruct/remodel your bathroom if that is really the issue.”

tontolofabrics:

“Before you say vanity upon vanity, Get money fess.”

ephexzee:

“Money is good oo, may we have enough to cater for our needs.”

thatgirlbee5:

“He doesn’t like the bathroom okay I’m gonna back to sleep .”

brymzmusic:

“Show off why not just reconstruct the bathroom na like this I wan Dey talk when me sef don finally get money.”

nellypresh:

“Lol just remodel the bathroom .”

favzyblossom:

“Money is talking, premium or nothing .”

popeoflagos:

“Building another house because of bathroom is a very valid reason.”

_vinnawills:

“How much is money… it’s nothing.”

_legendarybeing:

“Tori bathroom ... I will never be poor (in ola of lagos voice).”

lordfokwaa:

“Money dey music!”

Source: Legit.ng