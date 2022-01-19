Anita Joseph has dedicated yet another post to her husband and the man who completely has her heart, MC Fish

The Nollywood diva recounted how they met in 2017 and how she had been sceptical about dating him especially after introducing himself as a hypeman

Anita’s husband took to the comment section and teasingly trolled her while submitting that his life has taken a turn for the better since they met

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to letting the world know just how much she is in love with her husband, MC Fish.

In yet another love story shared on her Instagram page, the film star recounted how she met her husband back in 2017.

According to Anita, she had been sceptical about dating him after he introduced himself as a hypeman.

The actress went on to add how she’s now one that lays in bed with the hypeman and completely loves doing so.

She made sure to sound a note of warning to naysayers. Anita declared that anyone who wants to see the end of their relationship will be the one sinking.

See her post below:

MC Fish reacts

Taking to the comment section, MC Fish teasingly trolled his woman as he enjoined her to try and take a break.

He, however, made sure to add that his life hasn’t been the same since the day they met. In his words:

"Zukwanike nkem try Dey rest, but u know what since that day my life hasn’t been d same."

More reactions from fans and colleagues below:

omalicha55 said:

"First day he don lean on you… pls what happened the next day? Kontinue..."

ndaniiee said:

"My people I can't love you less keep giving us pepper."

beckilicioustrend_clothing said:

"D rest is a success story more blessings coming your way."

nullygirl1 said:

queen_lamaris oth , ur marriage is worth emulation, luckily for me , my hubby is my best friend, and it’s been bliss all thru. Wish you both d best."

queen_lamaris said:

"True love still exist Don't let anyone lie to you. God bless your home with children and everything good."

