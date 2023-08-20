Popular Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has left many fans in awe of her large perfume collection

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video showcasing her many bottle of perfumes as she arranged them on a shelf

The video of Anita Joseph’s perfumes soon sparked a series of interesting comments on social media as some fans asked questions

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, is now making headlines over her great love for perfumes.

Just recently, the movie star had taken to her official Instagram page to share a video where she showed off her large collection of perfumes.

The video started out with the movie star putting all of her perfume bottles on the floor before proceeding to arranging them on a big shelf.

Nigerians react as Anita Joseph flaunts large perfume collection. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Taking to the caption of the video, Anita explained that none of the perfume bottles are for sale and that she is actually obsessed with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She wrote:

“Obsessed yes ‍♂️ No I don’t sell ❌”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions to Anita Joseph’s large perfume collection

Shortly after Anita Joseph shared the video of her many perfumes, it made the rounds on social media and also caught the attention of many netizens.

While some of them were impressed by her large perfume collection, others asked her interesting questions. Read some of their comments below:

hossein.baliqees:

“I think she get body odor, for someone to be using all this kind of perfume. You need prayer walahi.”

Mhiz_faytt:

“Empty bottle na full there pass.”

chilaxynora:

“This is just rubbish to me ,how can u have all this perfumes,how many do u use as u are going out? Highest 3or 4 why buying all of them.”

verified_firstlady:

“Nawao una too dey over do things for this Nigeria .”

jojo__thedreamer:

“Perfumes do get expired. That's what people don't know why keeps things that' gets expired for long .”

juliet_sb712:

“You get body odor ?”

darela2020:

“Throw the empty bottles away .”

official_stacy123:

“She get body odor? Which kind smelling nice be this one ”

Drama as Angela Okorie drags Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media and netizens were about to be entertained with premium drama after actress Angela Okorie dragged her colleagues Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, Angela claimed her colleagues slept with a native doctor for fame.

Vowing to bring proof online, the actress added that the secret was revealed by a white lady who went on the quest with the actresses but has now repented.

Source: Legit.ng