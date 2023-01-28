Nigerian singer, Teni Apata seems to be loving every bit of her weight loss journey as she peppers the gram with stunning photos of her new body

The actress who revealed a while back that she embarked on a weight loss journey after a near-death experience that changed her perception about how to treat her body

Teni in a recent post shared on her page stunned many as she flaunts her new body and where she is at the moment in her weight loss journey

Ace Nigerian songstress Teniola Apata in a recent post has sparked gleeful reactions amongst many people in the online community.

For the first time ever, the singer Teni shared an image of herself showing off some skin. The Apata lady has never been famous as someone who dresses in a sultry or raunchy manner.

Nigerian singer Teni Apata sparks emotions online with a recent photo shared on her page. Photo credit: @tenientertainer

However, After Teni's recent weight loss journey, she seems to be a lot more confident to show off her body. In the post that has now gone viral online, Teni was seen in a sultry wear on the balcony of an apartment building with an amazing beach view in the background.

See Teni's post flaunting her stunning new body below:

See how netizens reacted to Teni's post as she shows off some skin in her new body

@officialbovi:

"Jubrila from Sudan."

@mizsthicknesz:

"Slim thick."

@comedianebiye:

"Ten over ten teni."

@oberz_official:

"Sugar baby of lagos oo."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Ouuuuu! Nah! You really slayed! Ate. My Fellow EU-Africa Ambassador!!!"

@softmadeit:

"Sugar mummy of Lagos."

@zendabxt:

"This is not the Teni I know, the one I know doesn't showcase his body this way DSPT."

@y_kach:

"Why you wear this kind pant Teni? G-String will look good on u now."

@tijanibankz:

"This na teni, when dem take dy make example, say she nor dy open body, now as fuel scarce, she open body."

Singer Teni drops new photos, fans in awe of weight loss transformation and style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Teni had left her fans quite impressed following her recent uploads on Instagram.

The talented singer, who is on the plus-size weight spectrum, is known for her penchant for tomboyish looks.

Well, it appears some things about the singer might be changing after all, as she set upon on a journey to cut down from the plus-size spectrum.

