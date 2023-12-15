Renowned Afrobeats singer Wizkid seems to have finally gotten over the death of his mum as he makes a fantastic return to music

Clips making the rounds online have shown moments of the Nigerian music superstar delivering an epic performance to a sold-out audience in Saudi Arabia

This is Wizkid's first concert and public performance in six months, and four months after losing his mum

Internationally renowned singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently made an emotional return to the stage months after taking a break to be with his family amidst a huge loss.

The singer who earlier this year lost his mum, Morayo Jane Balogun, to hypertension and High blood pressure.

Videos of Wizkid's concert in Saudi Arabia go viral online.

Wizkid's return on stage had been long-awaited, and it was pretty epic to see him get on stage in Saudi Arabia after six months away.

Wizkid's sold-out show in Saudi Arabia goes viral

Clips trending online showed moments Wizkid went on stage, and the crowd went delirious. Each song was met with unrelenting zeal.

Wizkid was seen performing tracks like Joro, Soco, Fever, 2 Sugar, Essence and many more.

This concert is coming days after Wizzy announced an N100m giveaway for all the kids in the Surulere area of Lagos state.

See some clips of Wizkid's performance in Saudi Arabia below:

More of Wizkid's performance in Saudi below:

Netizens go wild online as they react to Wiz's concert in Saudi

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed Wizkid's return to the stage in Saudi Arabia:

@oskhalo.styles:

"Baba don go perform em don dey loose funds."

@bigfavee:

"No be Abuja be this o."

@rdofficial12:

"The king is back."

@millz_chol:

"Saudi moni hit different….baba must show."

@princezanga:

"The beast is back to stage."

@bigslime_1m:

"You dey hear song wey wizkid dey perform lol. See Crowd Energy.. Legend!"

@thisisrey01:

"If you no be FC you dey suffer."

@official_classicspirit:

"Thought dey don party this much in Saudi Omoh dey don too lie for me"

@sulaimonsubair9:

"Highest, this one no be Abuja prank."

Video of Wizkid slamming a Lagos paparazzi trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting a viral clip of Wizkid getting in a minor scuffle with some Lagos paparazzi hounding him during a visit to Kunle Afolayan's restaurant in Ikeja.

In the clip, the Afrobeats sensation found himself in a lively setting surrounded by his crew when a young paparazzo approached to capture unsolicited videos of him.

Displaying his seldomly seen playful side, Wizkid promptly urged the person behind the camera to cease recording him.

