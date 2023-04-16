Some overbearing Nigerians online have refused to let Burna Boy’s ex Stefflon Don move on from her split with the country’s superstar

The beautiful British entertainer made a post online about how sharing her own side of a story will change everything

Nigerians went on to allude that the songstress’ statement was about her two-year breakup with the Last Last crooner

British dancehall singer and rapper Stefflon Don experienced a heated session online with some Nigerians who read meaning into a post she made.

The dancehall artist took to Twitter to share a cryptic post on how hearing her side of 'a story' will change how people see everything.

Nigerians imply that Stefflon Don hasn't gotten over her ex Burna Boy Credit: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Nigerians were quick to conclude by implying that her tweet was about her split with Afrobeats star Burna Boy.

Several trolls came from the Nigerian community, asking the British songstress to move on with her life and forget about the self-acclaimed African Giant.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some said she missed the opportunity to explain whatever happened between them.

However, Steff went back online to respond generally to all the hate comments, saying:

"Delusional rats I have a life your brain cells must be the size of a sand grains; are you not tired move along stray dog."

See her post below

Reactions to the heated session between Stefflon Don and Nigerians

cravingsnails:

But her side of the story could be any story.Is Burna her only Ex. She must have had other Ex’s."

himynamesmaris:

"Why do Nigerians think her tweets are about Burna? She can’t talk again because she dated Una giant? Make Una try Dey get sense."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"But na she find Nigerians trouble. Your side of the story wey you wan talk since 2 years reach now. ."

adaikwerre:

"Was she referring to Burnaboy? I h3te the Internet. People will just assume and be typing out their empty brains."

"I Haven't Dated Since I Broke Up With Burna Boy": Stefflon Don Says, Reveals What She Wants in a Man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that during a recent interview, Burna Boy's estranged lover, Stefflon Don, spoke about her relationship life and how she has moved on from her breakup with the African Giant.

The beautiful British rapper noted that Burna Boy and herself dated for two and half years, and she hasn't been with anyone since their split.

Stefflon Don also revealed that she and Burna had been separated for over a year while sharing how she felt when she finally got to listen to Burna Boy's song Last Last.

Source: Legit.ng