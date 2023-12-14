Controversial social media personality Blessing CEO has sparked reactions online as she comes for her namesake, Nkechi Blessing, once again

BlessingCEO was recently on Timi Agbaje's podcast, where she spoke about being a divorcee and her recent clash with Nkechi Blessing

The marriage therapist noted during the interview why she added CEO to her name in a bid to differentiate herself

Famous marriage counsellor and social media personality Ngozi Blessing Okoro, known better as BlessingCEO, has sparked massive reactions online over some comments she recently made about Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

During the interview, the podcaster Timi Agbaje asked BlessingCEO the cause of her recent fight with Nkechi Blessing. She replied, noting that she didn't know who the actress was.

Therapist BlessingCEO trends as video of her slamming Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing goes viral. Photo credit: @officialbblessingCEO/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

She went ahead to note that many other "Wereys" bear her name, which is why she decided to add CEO as a suffix for her initials.

BlessingCEO reveals why divorcees are the best marriage counsellors

During the interview, BlessingCEO also shared with Timi why she's best positioned as a marriage counsellor/therapist.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Despite the interviewer noting that her marriage didn't last nor work out, which means she isn't in the best position to be a counsellor, she disagreed and explained why she is.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail BlessingCEO's comment about Nkechi Blessing

See how netizens reacted to BlessingCEO's interview:

@ubasinach1:

"Apart from having children, many men wouldn't have married."

@vin_vivy2:

"It’s true most marriages favor men. It’s hard to see a married woman in a club without her husband but a married man can go to club and flex without his wife."

@voluptousdivas:

"She had money for surgery but left her skin looking like she's suffering from small pox. Misplaced priority."

@lilyboldandbeautiful:

"Those organic cream she advertises not working?"

@webtvgirl:

"Her skin is so unhealthy."

@gwen_ugasvo:

"Anytime I come across any post about marriage on the internet I dey close my eyes and ears……………. Nothing concern me with una kinda marriage biko, my own will work."

@ipaul_ola:

"Marriage favor's men but na women dey cry with emotion with her friends doing "awwnn" when they get proposed to. Good people are getting married to bad people. That's just the issue that affect marriages."

@cosmicgirl.12:

"What is going on with her skin."

@henry_carter7:

"Talking rubbish , I’d rather get a marriage advice from my parents who are over 23years married than somebody with a failed marriage . RESPECTFULLY."

Blessing CEO dares Nkechi Blessing to fight publicly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a previous report about BlessingCEO publicly calling out Nkechi Blessing for coming to her office late at night.

BlessingCEO, in her video, dared Nkechi to return while challenging her to a fight.

The relationship therapist then slams the actress as a bitter, lonely woman who has never been with a man who could make her happy.

Source: Legit.ng