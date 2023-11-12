Moses Bliss has flooded his Instagram page with cute pictures of him attending one of his artists' wedding

The gospel singer, who rocked a lovely suit, however, used the opportunity to remind his maker about bringing him his bride

Moses Bliss' post stirred reactions from his female fans, while others couldn't help but comment on his shoe

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss appears to be inseparable from weddings as he recently shared lovely moments from one of his artists, Festizie's wedding.

Bliss, who was a guest at the wedding, rocked a suit with a shoe that caused a stir to match.

Moses Bliss shares pictures as he attends his artiste's wedding. Credit: @mosesbliss @festizie

The gospel singer who is yet to marry, however, used his artiste's wedding to remind God about his bride.

Bliss wrote in a caption:

"Lord I have suit please bring the brideWedding Guest‍♂️How I showed up for my artiste’s wedding today."

This is coming barely a week after Moses Bliss made headlines over his action at actress Umenwa Ekene's wedding, which sparked mixed reactions.

Ladies react as Moses Bliss reminds God about his bride

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

daurinri:

"Oya, come and marry me,i am God fearing,but I have two kids and one husband."

eolasofttouch:

"She’s within you sir, thou shall not look afar off."

stitches24_by_cecili:

"Wife yapa na u Dey find Beyoncé in Mary body sir."

graciousthebrand:

"From your lips to God’s ears and May you find her soon. Amen."

jhe_nee:

"Ur prayer has been answered,If only u can relax am coming ok lemme finish service first."

carolwangui2308:

"The bride is here and very single."

iamestheroraegbu:

"@mosesbliss I will make a beautiful bride."

"@mosesbliss Father Your son is looking for a wife(capable or prudent one), and You know Your daughter I'm one and waiting for a husband (Godly Great man),Father please if is Your will join us together in Your Son Jesus name amen."

Moses Bliss breaks silence after massive criticism

Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Bliss ignored the tonnes of criticism that trailed his embrace with actress Ekene Umenwa at her wedding.

The gospel singer took to his Instagram page to make a brief statement while sharing stunning pictures of himself in a church service.

He wrote:

"Lord, my life is for your glory."

