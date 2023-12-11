Moses Bliss has shared a moving video showing the moment he met popular American preacher TD Jakes

A clip showed the moment the popular gospel singer went on his kneels while covering his face with his palms

The video has since stirred reactions from many of Moses' fans and followers, who dropped different comments

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss has stirred emotions online after he shared a video of him meeting with American preacher Bishop TD Jakes.

Moses, who was among the gospel singers who ministered at the 18th edition of The Experience, met TD Jakes, who was also in Nigeria for the event.

Moses Bliss meets Bishop TD Jakes at The Experience. Credit: @mosesbliss

A clip showed the moment an emotional Moses went on his knees.

In the video, TD Jakes advised Moses against paying attention to haters. He said:

"Get used to haters Pay them no mind because if you will God will. Do amazing things, you can't have the glory without the story they both work together. Greatness is supposed to hurt, there is nothing wrong with it that's part of it, you are greatness."

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, the gospel singer describes it as the most unforgettable moment of his life.

He wrote in a caption:

"My God! 39 seconds from one of most unforgettable 15 mins of my life with Bishop @bishopjakes Thank You sir. Totally grateful sir @pauladefarasin for your relentless love towards me."

Watch video as Moses Bliss meets TD Jakes

Fans react as Moses Bliss meets TD Jakes

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

jennifer__nwoye:

"I got emotional when he cried "Greatness is supposed to hurt."

adeola_awoyomi:

"God is so intentional - I celebrate you."

realitywith_hd:

"God's grace is sufficient for you and His power is made perfect in your weakness."

kraneyoye:

"Greatness is supposed to hurt ah."

bhosuhn__:

"Words worth more than money."

