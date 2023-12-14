Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently trended online as a clip of her and famous skit maker Egungun of Lagos went viral

Nkechi Blessing's reaction during an interview with Egungun, where he was seen grabbing her from behind, has sparked reactions online

However, it seems Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend, Xxssive, wasn't comfortable with how Egungun grabbed his woman from behind as he called him to order online

Famous Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has stirred reactions online after a video of her and skit maker Egungun got locked in an eye battle.

The pair met at Mercy Aigbe's movie Ada Omo Daddy premiere. Nkechi went on Egungun's tell-d-price show, where she revealed the cost of the outfit for the premiere.

However, the interview got a little frisky at the tail end as Egungun of Lagos couldn't help but grab the Nkechi Blessing from behind when she turned around and flaunted her massive backside.

Nkechi Blessing's man reacts to viral video slams Egungun

Xxssive, Nkechi Blessing's lover, has responded to the video by reposting it on his page while calling out Egungun.

He slammed the content creator for not being professional and not respecting boundaries. Xxssive noted that Egungun should understand the boundaries between work and personal excesses.

Watch the clip below:

See the reactions that the clip stirred online

Here are some of the comments that Xxssive's post stirred:

@mofeh_gilez:

"This Egungun no Dey careful o, e don enter express."

@elracle:

"Area Blame your woman ! Egungun no do anything."

@ushbebecomedian:

"E could not resist na reflex no vex."

@investor_romeo_4:

"This is not right and not professional , how you go hold another person babe because she be public figure , na so you dey do other girls when you dey interview."

@fabsnikki:

"She missed the opportunity to say egungun ahh be careful oh."

@realonyialex:

"This thing really pain you."

@petershome_kitchen:

"No be you the hug another sister in the name of smell nice."

@ola_ire_:

"Totally wrong even me I can’t accept that why you go touch my baby anyhow."

@richi_blink:

"I said it when I watched it it was wrong and don't mind him he was carried away by her bum bum."

@sweetbananacake:

"Egungun the yansh grabber, welldone, Egungun the goal keeper."

@passy_goldie:

"Baba wan protect em property .. Egungun don’t trespass again pls."

@prince___highlifez:

"Understanding boyfriend don drop quote."

Nkechi Blessing struggles to get in the car as her Corset dress nearly chokes her

Legit.ng recalls an earlier report about a clip of Nkechi Blessing finding it challenging to get in her car because of her outfit to Mercy Aigbe's movie premiere.

In the viral clip, Nkechi Blessing created quite a scene as she found it extremely difficult to get in her car for the premiere of Ada Omo Daddy.

However, she somehow found a way to do it and was seen at the movie premiere with other celebrities.

