Nigerian singer Davido had a fun time in Asaba after many fans showed up for his concert

One of the female fans in the crowd gave the DMW boss a flower bouquet, and he accepted it while giving her a hug

The video of the flower exchange and hug soon spread on social media, and Nigerians dropped funny comments

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s concert in Asaba has continued to make headlines on social media.

One of the highlights from the event, which took place in the late hours of December 13, 2023, was when a lady in the crowd gave Davido a bouquet of flowers.

Davido hugged a female fan who gave him flowers at Asaba concert. Photos: @ManLikeIcey

In a video going viral online, the lady presented Davido with the flowers, which he accepted. Not stopping there, the obviously excited fan climbed on the stage and the music star gave her a hug.

The crowd went gaga with excitement over the display between Davido and his female fan and some of them were heard dropping side comments about how the girl should not hug him too much because he’s a father of twins.

See the video below:

Reactions as Davido accepts flowers from female fan at Asaba concert

The video of Davido with his female fan in Asaba raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Source: Legit.ng