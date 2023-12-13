Nigerian singer Davido is in Asaba, Delta state, for the first leg of his Timeless West Africa tour

In a video sighted online, a long entourage of security and crew members were waiting for the singer at the airport

While some people hailed the singer, others called him out for trying to emulate the ways of his colleague, Wizkid

David Adeleke aka Davido's first show of his Timeless West Africa tour, is tonight in Asaba, Delta state.

As usual, the singer moves with many people, comprising his team members and personal aides, and they landed before him in Asaba for the event.

In a video sighted online, the singer's entourage and escort lined up outside the airport in Asaba to pick him up.

Security guys wielding guns mounted one of the cars as part of their teams advanced to the airport entrance.

Davido was recently in the news for calling out his loyal aide, Isreal DMW, who had trended over his failed marriage.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Read some of the comments sighted below:

iamkunlepoly:

"This one pass governor escort."

_harrybankz:

"Presidential movement."

vs__lavish101:

"We are the one controlling Lagos, they run to asaba FC una try."

mk__cash

"After big wiz is done in Lagos then OBO can come out."

bobo_g057:

"Dem FC go think say na President (BABA IBEJI)."

borlentino_vibes2022:

"Esha joor , biggest bird don do him own, na biggest artist of Africa wan do him own now."

official_stephen_001:

"Biggest. Tinubu nor do pass this one."

iamangel145:

"Men mount o, voltage on a 100."

belgium_o9:

"Where that picknick NFA president?"

obatunde__:

"Normally, Davido is who wizkid think he is."

