A young boy has gone viral on social media after he was spotted walking with models during a fashion show in Aba

The boy was dressed in a simple way, wearing a pair of slippers, a short and a shirt, but his confidence was top-notch

The young boy's modelling efforts impressed many social media users who said he would go far in life

A young boy impressed netizens with the way he walked on the runway during a fashion show in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia state.

The boy walked in the midst of two beautiful models at the red carpet event, with admirers and spectators watching from the sides.

The boy walked the runway with cute models. Photo credit: TikTok/@emmanuelukaegbu4.

What attracted the attention of netizens to the video was the boy's simple dress and his young looks.

He was wearing a slipper, a pair of shorts and a shirt. He was referred to as a homeless boy in the video shared on TikTok by Emmanuel Ukegbu, but this is not confirmed.

Meanwhile, netizens who have seen the video praised the boy for his courage and skills. They said he would go far in life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy walks like model on the runway

@Derrick said:

"I will never forget the homeless when I get rich cause I was homeless for 3 good years. I will help with everything in me.

@princess Chantel said:

"I'm interested in the next year's ABA fashion week. Meanwhile, God has its way if blessing the poor. I cried to be frank. May God bless you more dear bro."

@yemmybiola7 commented:

"Trust me, that's a walk of victory. That's a walk into the next level, that's a walk of breaking every limitation in his life. Great things are coming, boy."

Another boy goes viral after Aba fashion show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian boy from Aba has become an 'ambassador' for Adidas after he walked the runway casually during the Aba fashion show.

The young boy, dressed in a red Adidas shirt and jeans, stormed the runway with a confident gait.

His photos quickly went viral and attracted the attention of many social media users who said grace spoke for him.

