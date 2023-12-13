Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam, recently clocked eight months to the joy of fans

One of Mohbad’s friends, Hayan, made sure to celebrate the little boy in a sweet way on social media

A video of Liam’s 8th-month celebration touched fans as they reacted to the heartwarming display

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, has now clocked eight months old, three months after his father’s demise.

One of Mohbad’s close friends, Hayan, did not allow the day to just pass by as he made sure to celebrate Liam in a special way.

Mohbad's friend celebrated his son, who clocked eight months. Photos: @hayan_empire

In a video posted on Hayan’s official Instagram page, Liam was seen dressed up nicely for the occasion as his late dad’s friend bought a birthday cake.

Hayan rained crisp naira notes on the baby boy while trying to get him to pose with his birthday cake. Liam, however, needed some convincing, seeing how he was crying in the video. He eventually settled down to play with Mohbad’s friend.

Hayan accompanied the video with a caption that reads:

“The world big LIAM day happy 8 months.”

See the video below:

Fans gush over video of Mohbad’s friend celebrating Liam

The heartwarming display of Hayan with Mohbad’s son left many fans gushing. Some netizens praised the late singer’s friend, while others commented on the resemblance between Liam and his father.

Read some of their comments below:

justbabies_ng:

“This boy resemble him papa I swear na mohbad get this pikin.”

slimfund01:

“Shaa let him know that he get lot of father out here my boy is growing up and cute.”

iam_ladysapphire:

“His look at the end of the video all I see is Moh but stop stressing out baby o Daddy Hayan.”

carphy_flinks:

“GOD bless you Hayan,thanks for taking care of our baby….live long and prosper Liam.”

qtsharbie:

“Such a cutie you won’t die young lagbara Olohun ,and may the soul of your dad rest in perfect peace.”

its_modiva:

“Awwwwn who else is smiling like meBiggest Liam we love u boo, Gods babyhe is just too cute.”

Theonlysuzanne_:

“The people close to mohbad knows he is the biological father,na TikTok and Facebook people be shouting like who is in labour.”

oluwafemibolad:

“The pikin too resemble mohbad habeg .”

