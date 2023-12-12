A Nigerian man’s video of having fun with children’s toys went viral on TikTok

His wife filmed him enjoying the playthings of their kids, revealing his playful personality

She also explained that he was the youngest child in his family, which made him act like a child and use the toys of their kids

A hilarious video of a Nigerian man indulging in some fun activities with his kids’ toys has become a sensation on TikTok.

The video shows him playing with big toy with a smile on his face. His wife captured him on camera as he expressed his inner child and shared the video on the popular social media platform.

Wife shows her lastborn husband. Photo credit: @realvivienne/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She also added a caption that revealed his background and personality. She wrote that he was the baby of his family, the last one among his siblings, which was why he had a childish and playful nature.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Harrietstores reacted:

“My husband who is a first born can do this. Baba is just too childish and petty. Says after all he's my baby.”

User9404402178107 said:

“I swear this is my situation, I'll be like stop behaving like a big baby he'll be like but am your baby you have to bear with me.”

Leelee wrote:

“He's probably having more fun than the baby.”

Debora:

“He's just a baby.”

Tuttiesglamz:

“Can't just control d sudden 'haaaaa' coming from my mouth.”

Portia:

“Na so my husband take finish all my baby food.”

